Report: 20 Shot on Election Day in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s Chicago

Twenty people were shot, two fatally, on Election Day 2020 in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

The Chicago Sun-Times reported that the first of the two fatalities occurred just after noon, when a 27-year-old man was shot multiple times while sitting in a vehicle at the “3600 block of West Polk Street.” He was transported to a hospital and pronounced dead.

Just more than two hours later, at approximately 2:25 p.m., 24-year-old Yarnell Hicks was among three people shot while sitting in a vehicle “in the 600 block of South Kostner Avenue.” Hicks was transported to a hospital and pronounced dead.

Another individual who was in the vehicle with Hicks was hospitalized in critical condition, and a third was hospitalized in serious condition.

The Election Day violence in Mayor Lightfoot’s Chicago came one day after Breitbart News reported a 51 percent surge in murders in the city.

The Sun-Times announced “655 murders this year through Oct. 31, while the city had 431 during the same period in 2019 — a 51% increase.”

Breitbart News highlighted that 27 were shot, two fatally, Friday into Sunday morning of this past weekend alone.

According to the Chicago Tribune, more than 3,400 people were shot in Chicago from January 1, 2020, to October 19, 2020; that figure includes fatal and nonfatal shootings. The Tribune also reported more than 630 were killed in Mayor Lightfoot’s Chicago between January 1, 2020, and October 18, 2020.

