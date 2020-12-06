Police: 26-Year-Old Arrested for Fatally Shooting Mom, Infant

A 26-year-old armed suspect was arrested for fatally shooting a mother and an infant in their Florida home, police said.

The Gainesville Police Department said Saturday that Kevi Ellis, 26, surrendered to authorities when they arrived at the scene.

Authorities found the woman dead with multiple gunshot wounds. The three-month-old had one fatal gunshot wound to the head.

Neither victim has been identified, and it is unclear if they have any relationship with the suspect. Officials say no motive for the attack was immediately clear.

Police said two other young children were discovered hiding under a bed. Officials say Ellis also struck a neighbor, but the neighbor was not shot.

Authorities charged Ellis with two counts of homicide and one count of attempted homicide.