Cincinnati Police Searching for Slain Woman’s Missing 3-Year-Old Son

Cincinnati Police are continuing their search this week for a missing three-year-old boy after his mother was allegedly slain by her boyfriend.

Police say three-year-old Nylo Lattimore was last seen on December 4.

“Whereabouts of this child are unknown, circumstances regarding disappearance are unknown,” police said in a missing person’s flyer.

Fox 19 Cincinnati reported that investigators were searching for the boy in the spot where they found his stroller and his 29-year-old mother stabbed to death.

Police said Lyteisha Lattimore, 29, was murdered Friday in an apartment two miles away from the Purple People Bridge in downtown Cincinnati.

Twelve hours after the police found Lattimore’s body, authorities arrested her boyfriend, 20-year-old Desean Brown, and charged him with murder in connection with her death.

Investigators allege that Brown stabbed Lattimore several times using an edged weapon at an apartment located on Melrose Avenue, WLWT reported.

The suspect appeared in court for his initial hearing Monday morning on the murder charge and entered a not guilty plea.

Brown was ordered held on $1 million bail.