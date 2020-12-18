A Texas mother who dumped her two-year-old daughter’s body then dressed up a doll to look like her was sentenced this week to 20 years in prison.

“Tiaundra Christon, 23, was found guilty of tampering with a human corpse in the October 2018 disappearance of her daughter, Hazana Anderson,” the New York Post reported.

The child was the center of a massive search that involved over 160 people after Christon claimed she lost her at a park in College Station.

According to the Post, Galveston County Criminal District Attorney Jack Roady said Christon had just returned from a trip to Houston to see her boyfriend, Kenny Hewett:

Friends reported seeing glimpses of Christon with the tot, and Walmart surveillance footage showed the mom pushing what appeared to be her daughter in a stroller, Roady said. But the case took an even darker turn when police discovered a life-sized doll dressed in clothing identical to what Christon had said her daughter was wearing when she vanished. The doll was found in a trash can across the street from where Christon parked her car. Officers learned that Christon had carried the doll around after returning from Houston, “pretending it was her baby,” Roady said in the statement.

The mother later admitted the child died inside her Houston hotel room after she and Hewett abused her.

According to ABC 13, the toddler’s body was put in a plastic bag and Christon later told investigators her boyfriend “assisted her by wrapping the bag and corpse in a rope and attaching a heavy rock.”

Christon left the child’s body in the back seat of her car for three days, then she and Hewett tossed it into Moses Lake in Galveston County, according to KHOU.

“Christon, who was also fined $10,000, will be eligible for parole in five years. Hewett is already serving a 20-year sentence after he was found guilty of the same charge last November,” the outlet said.