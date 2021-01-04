Police: Fifth Victim Reports Random Assault at NYC Subway Station

A fifth victim has reported being randomly assaulted at a New York City subway station, police announced Sunday.

The New York Post reported that a man was arrested in connection with four of the attacks that took place in the East Williamsburg village of Brooklyn before he was released from custody on Friday.

The fifth alleged attack on Saturday took place at the same subway station as the other alleged attacks. It is unclear if the attacks are connected to the others.

In the most recent incident, a 26-year-old woman told the police she was on the steps of the Morgan Avenue L train stop Saturday night when a man shoved her against a wall and punched her in the left side of her face several times, police said.

Police said her attacker was wearing something that covered his face and fled the station.

The woman was treated for her injuries at the scene.

The four other incidents took place between November 17 and December 28 when the victims, all women, reported that they were walking on stairs or ramps before being punched in the face.

Police searched the area with the victim of the December 26 assault, and she identified Benny Watts, 50, as the suspect. He was then arrested and released again by the week’s end.