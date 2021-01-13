VIDEO: Seattle Man Allegedly Kicked Two Women in the Head

A Seattle man was caught allegedly kicking two women in the head, with one of the assaults caught on video, the Seattle Police Department said Tuesday.

The video showed the man approaching one of the women from behind as she was on her knees planting flowers at the base of a tree on a sidewalk before allegedly kicking her in the side of the head.

WATCH — GRAPHIC CONTENT WARNING:

KOMO reported that the man then kept walking southbound after the alleged attack. The 56-year-old woman suffered serious injuries, including ten fractures to her nose, cheekbones, eye socket, and sinuses.

Detectives believe the same man attacked another woman on a Metro bus.

The man allegedly became upset at the woman, who was on the phone, and kicked her in the head, according to police.

She suffered a concussion in the attack.

Investigators are asking the public for help in identifying the suspect, urging anyone with information on the suspected attacks to call the police tip line at 206-233-5000.