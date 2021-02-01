Porch Pirates: Detroit Woman Claims Her Front Porch Was Stolen

A Detroit woman claimed her entire front porch was stolen from her home while she was at work, giving a whole other meaning to the phrase “porch pirate.”

India Gardner, who works to build trucks at the Chrysler plant, came home Saturday to find that a culprit had slipped away with her porch, according to a video the Shade Room posted on Instagram.

“I was at work, came home, went to the front porch literally tripped before I realized what had happened,” Garder told the Shade Room. “…Whoever has my porch took my railings with it.”

She had no luck getting a description of the burglar and was not exactly certain when the porch was taken. But she does plan on filing a police report.

Despite the initial shock, India has learned to laugh about the situation … even if she has to replace her porch.

“I didn’t know I would be buying a porch you know,” she said. “It’s funny but it’s not lol. I’m laughing but I’m pissed lol.”

Since the incident took place, Gardner set up a GoFundMe account to raise money to replace the stolen porch.

As of Monday morning, the account had raised $130 out of its $1,150 goal.