The Texas Department of Public Safety is apologizing after it sent out an Amber Alert email by mistake featuring the killer doll “Chucky” listed as a suspect.

In a suspect photo released last Friday to subscribers of the Texas Alerts system, Chucky from the 1988 horror movie Child’s Play was identified as a kidnapping suspect.

The alert was reportedly sent to subscribers on three separate occasions, KTRK reported.

The Amber Alert described Chucky as a 28-year-old man, weighing 16 pounds, with a height of 3 feet, 1 inch tall, blue eyes, and auburn hair.

The alert said he was wearing denim overalls and a striped, multicolored, long-sleeved shirt and described his race as a “doll.”

The alert also noted that Chucky was “wielding a large kitchen knife.”

Chucky’s victim, another character in the film franchise, was also featured in the alert. The Department of Public Safety described the victim as Glen, a five-year-old who was last seen wearing a black-collared blue shirt before he disappeared.

The alert said Glen disappeared from Henderson, Texas, on January 28.

The agency has since sent out an apology, telling KENS that the alert was made in error:

This alert is a result of a test malfunction. We apologize for the confusion this may have caused and are diligently working to ensure this does not happen again.

Don Mancini, who created the Child’s Play series, tweeted as a joke that he and Chucky’s partner were “frantically” searching for the doll: