A teenager reportedly fell between subway cars during a struggle with two men who allegedly took his cell phone in Brooklyn recently.

“The 17-year-old victim was on a stationary D train at the Stillwell Avenue station around 11:30 a.m. Thursday when one suspect approached and asked him where the train was going, police said,” the New York Post reported.

The teenager showed the suspect his phone with directions but another individual grabbed it and passed it to the first suspect.

When the two exited the train, the victim followed them, police said.

He then grabbed one of the alleged robbers’ arms and began grappling with the individual. During the struggle, the victim reportedly fell onto the tracks between two subway cars.

“The victim, who suffers from epilepsy, was taken to Maimonides Medical Center with a cut on his nose, a possible broken ankle and bruising on his head,” police sources told the Post.

Meanwhile, the New York City Police Department (NYPD) is looking for a man who allegedly slashed a person in a New York City subway station last week, Breitbart News reported.

The suspect allegedly slashed 61-year-old Noel Quintana, who was on his way to the first of both his jobs, across the face.

“I was scared because I thought I was gonna die and nobody helped me,” Quintana recalled.

The victim was slashed around 8:30 a.m. February 3 on the L train with a box cutter.

🚨WANTED for an ASSAULT:On 2/3/21 at approx.8:27 AM,on a Manhattan bound “L” 🚂 The suspect slashed a 61 year old male victim on the right cheek with a box cutter causing physical injuries.Any info call or DM NYPDTips at 800-577-TIPS.Reward up to $2,500. @NYPDDetectives @NYPDShea pic.twitter.com/Uk9f8rVMzt — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) February 4, 2021

“Police said the victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital while the suspect fled by foot,” the report continued.

In January, a man suspected of randomly assaulting women in a New York City subway station was arrested and charged with multiple hate crimes, according to Breitbart News.

Twenty-nine-year-old Khari Covington is accused of attacking seven women at a Brooklyn station and two others nearby on the street level.

According to police, the same man is also believed to be responsible for punching and choking a 27-year-old woman at a smoke shop in Bushwick.