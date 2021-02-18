Suspect Sought After Two Officers Shot, Wounded in Dallas

In this 2014 file photo, a Dallas police car and an emergency response vehicle sit in the parking lot at the The Village Bend East apartment complex. (Mike Stone/Getty Images)
Mike Stone/Getty Images
A suspect in Dallas, Texas, is on the loose after shooting two Dallas Police Department officers just after 11 a.m.

NBC/DFW reports that the officers responded to a call “in the 5300 block of Bonita Avenue, near North Henderson Avenue,” where a man was threatening to harm his wife.

The officers faced gunfire immediately upon arriving on scene, and two were wounded, both taking gunshots to their lower extremities.

LawOfficer reports that a search for the shooting suspect is underway and he is believed to be barricaded.

SWAT is on scene.

