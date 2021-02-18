Suspect Sought After Two Officers Shot, Wounded in Dallas

A suspect in Dallas, Texas, is on the loose after shooting two Dallas Police Department officers just after 11 a.m.

NBC/DFW reports that the officers responded to a call “in the 5300 block of Bonita Avenue, near North Henderson Avenue,” where a man was threatening to harm his wife.

The officers faced gunfire immediately upon arriving on scene, and two were wounded, both taking gunshots to their lower extremities.

Update on the shooting in the 5300 block of Bonita Avenue: Two Dallas officers were shot and transported to an area hospital. These officers are in stable condition. This remains an active situation. Please stay clear of the area. pic.twitter.com/1j8Vt04mnX — Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) February 18, 2021

LawOfficer reports that a search for the shooting suspect is underway and he is believed to be barricaded.

SWAT is on scene.

