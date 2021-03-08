A St. Louis man is accused of kidnapping and committing a triple homicide after he reportedly killed his estranged wife and two children before abducting their one-year-old, leaving the infant with relatives, and taking his own life.

Bobby McCulley III, 35, is accused of fatally shooting his wife, Roseann McCulley, 34, her son Kayden Johnson, 16, and her daughter Kaylee Brooks, 6, at Roseann’s home in St. Louis County Thursday.

All of the victims were pronounced dead at the scene, KTVI reported.

Court documents say McCulley broke into his wife’s home with the intention of killing her. He then held her and her children against their will, and after several hours, he shot them, according to court documents.

McCulley is also accused of kidnapping his infant daughter from the house. The infant was later found safe at a family member’s home.

The infant’s kidnapping prompted an Amber Alert, which was soon resolved.

Detectives quickly determined that McCulley was the suspect and found his vehicle Friday at 8:00 a.m. They found his body with a fatal self-inflicted gunshot wound nearby.

The victim’s neighbor said before the shooting, the couple had a violent relationship.

“It’s a tragedy, Rosie was a beautiful, beautiful soul, both those kids beautiful [SIC], and she did not deserve this one bit,” said one anonymous neighbor.

Roseann’s friend grew increasingly worried for her safety in recent weeks, telling KMOV that she had urged her to flee her home hours before her death.

McCulley had a history of women claiming they were abused by him. He also was convicted of false imprisonment and served one year probation.