Elementary School Teacher Arrested on Suspicion of Child Pornography

An elementary school teacher from the Rockwood School District in Missouri has been arrested on child pornography allegations.

“In a letter sent to students and teachers, the administration said St. Louis County police arrested a teacher from Stanton Elementary School,” Fox 2 reported Tuesday.

The individual was taken into custody on suspicion of promotion of child pornography but has not yet been charged, the outlet continued, adding that police do not believe any students were involved in the incident.

“The teacher has been suspended and is not allowed on the District’s property while police investigate,” the Fox article read.

However, the district did not identify the teacher in a letter sent to parents, according to KSDK.

The letter, signed by Dr. Christy Starnes, the principal, read in part:

The safety of our students is at the forefront of all that we do. All RSD employees must submit to and pass a criminal background check as a condition of employment. I can assure you we are working in full cooperation with police, as well as taking the appropriate steps in our school for the safety of our students.

I know that any allegation of this type is very troubling news to process, and we share your concern as parents and educators. If you have any questions about how to initiate age-appropriate conversations with your child, please reach out to our school counselors who are eager to assist in any way.

Meanwhile, the St. Louis County Police are searching for more individuals who may have had contact with a man known to visit parks in Fenton, Velda City, Sunset Hills, and Jefferson County, according to Fox 2.

“Robert Payne, 75, is now being held in the St. Louis County Justice Center on charges of enticement of a minor and solicitation of child porn. Police believe there may be more victims,” the outlet continued:

A tipster alerted police to the incidents at Fenton City Park. Officers saw Payne repeatedly attempt to contact boys from his 2001 Ford Ranger. St. Louis County Police sent an undercover officer to investigate. The youthful-looking officer was at Fenton City Park on March 8 when he was approached by the suspect. He told Payne that he was 16-years-old during a conversation.

Payne reportedly asked for sexual contact with the undercover officer he thought was a minor which resulted in his arrest.

Citizens with information regarding additional offenses involving Payne are asked to contact St. Louis County Police Detectives at 314-615-4692.