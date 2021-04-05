Man Accused of Throwing Molotov Cocktails at Arkansas Police

A 32-year-old man was arrested and faces multiple charges, including attempted capital murder after he allegedly threw homemade Molotov cocktails at Arkansas police during a chase on Saturday.

According to jail booking information from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Daniel Joseph Harvey was charged with attempted capital murder, terroristic act, aggravated assault, felony fleeing, resisting arrest, speeding 50 miles per hour (mph) over the speed limit, leaving the scene of a property damage accident, and reckless driving.

The incident began when a “suspicious” vehicle was parked in the Madison County Holding Facility around 10:40 a.m. on Saturday, KNWA reported.

A deputy who went to make contact with the vehicle reportedly recognized Harvey, who then allegedly made disturbing remarks to the officer before brandishing a knife and speeding away in his vehicle.

Harvey then allegedly threw a Molotov cocktail at the deputy as he was getting out of his patrol car, causing it to detonate on the street beside the vehicle.

Harvey then allegedly exited the vehicle carrying a machete and was tased by an officer.

The officer’s actions did not work, enabling Harvey to get back in his vehicle and flee the scene.

Harvey allegedly swerved into a police officer’s car, causing damage to the cruiser. After leading the police on a high-speed chase on Highway 23 and brandishing a machete, the police eventually arrested him.

No injuries were reported throughout the incident.

Harvey is being held on a $750,000 bond at the Washington County Detention Center.

Harvey is not the only one who was recently arrested for allegedly throwing Molotov cocktails at people. A Richmond, Kentucky, man was arrested in February for allegedly throwing a Molotov cocktail at a woman.