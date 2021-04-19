A Ferris wheel operator at a Florida carnival was allegedly attacked by a woman before being pummeled by a crowd of bystanders, according to a video posted on Twitter.

The wild brawl occurred Saturday night at the Opa-locka Hialeah Flea Market, WPLG reported.

The video showed the woman scolding the carnival employee while exiting the ride, and soon, their verbal dispute became a physical one.

😭 at opa locka flea 😭 fighting pic.twitter.com/nezvG1xZDt — Miami♛ (@jusbeinqgabby) April 18, 2021

The man allegedly placed his hands on the woman first before pushing her. Then, both of them could be seen in the video, hitting each other, prompting carnival bystanders to get involved in the brawl.

Police eventually responded to the scene and interviewed the woman.

Detectives say there is enough “probable cause” to arrest the ride operator.

It is unclear as of Monday if the ride operator had been taken into custody.

The carnival, which was the first of the year for the flea market, began April 8 and will end April 25 and is operated by Hildebrand Amusement Rides.