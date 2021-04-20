Police: Ohio Teen Charged with Fatally Stabbing 13-Year-Old Girl

An Ohio teen is facing murder charges for allegedly stabbing a 13-year-old girl to death on Monday, police said.

The incident took place around 9:08 p.m. Monday when officers responded to a report of a woman suffering from a stab wound, WLWT reported.

Officers found a wounded 13-year-old girl at the scene named Nyaira Givens. She was rushed to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, where she later died from her injuries, WXIX reported.

Nyaira’s grandmother, Frances Benison, said she was heartbroken upon hearing of her death.

“My heart is crushed. My heart is broke,” Benison told the Cincinnati Enquirer.

The Cincinnati Police Department’s Homicide Unit charged a teen, also 13 years old, in connection with Givens’ death. She was charged with murder and attempting to commit a violent offense.

The investigation is in process, and anyone with information about the case is urged to call the Cincinnati Police’s Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.