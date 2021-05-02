VIDEO: Suspect Allegedly Assaults 71-Year-Old Man in NYC

A suspect allegedly assaulted a 71-year-old man in New York City, causing the victim to suffer a laceration to his face, according to a video released Saturday.

The video showed the suspect punch the 71-year-old victim in the face in the Bronx on April 10 around 6:45 a.m., sending the victim flying into the street:

WANTED for AN Assault in front of 2345 Southern Boulevard . #Bronx @NYPD48pct on 4/10/21 @ 6:45 AM. The individual did punch the 71 yo victim causing a laceration to the face. Reward up to $2500Seen them? Know who they are? Call 1-800-577-TIPS or DM us! Calls are CONFIDENTIAL! pic.twitter.com/0nCAB9O671 — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) May 2, 2021

The suspect then casually walked down East 187th Street as if nothing had happened.

Police released the video on Saturday in an attempt to identify the suspect, whom officials described as a 25- to 30-year-old man, who was last seen wearing a dark baseball cap and dark clothing.

The victim was treated for a laceration to his face at Lincoln Hospital and was later released, the New York Post reported.

Police are urging anyone who can identify the suspect to call the New York Police Department (NYPD) at 800-577-TIPS or send a tip to NYPD’s Crime Stoppers website.