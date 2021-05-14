Police: At Least Four Slashed During Morning NYC Subway Attacks

Police are searching for two men after at least four individuals were slashed in a string of attacks on a Manhattan subway Friday morning.

As Pix 11 reported:

The NYPD [New York Police Department] said the first attack happened just before 4:30 a.m. when a 44-year-old man was slashed in the mouth on the southbound No. 4 train at the Union Square station. About five minutes later on the same train, a 40-year-old man was slashed and a 41-year-old man was punched as the train was near the Astor Place station, police said. Minutes later, near the Brooklyn Bridge-City Hall station, a 44-year-old man was slashed, authorities said.

The four individuals were transported to nearby hospitals for medical treatment, officials told the outlet, but the extent of the injuries they suffered was not immediately clear.

“MTA CEO and Chairman Pat Foye said later Friday morning there was a fourth slashing and an armed robbery in an interview with 1010 WINS,” the Pix 11 article read.

In a social media post at 8:17 a.m., NYPD Transit said detectives were working to pursue leads regarding the incidents:

In the span of an hour this morning, several subway riders were the victims of unprovoked assaults, likely perpetrated by the same suspects. We won’t stand for these acts of violence in our subways. Detectives are pursuing all leads & these criminals will be brought to justice. pic.twitter.com/I60dzkWLnc — NYPD Transit (@NYPDTransit) May 14, 2021

“Police believe the same two people, men thought to be in their 20s, are behind the string of attacks, with one being the slasher and the other an accomplice,” the Pix 11 report continued.

Meanwhile, four individuals, including an MTA worker, were attacked in the city’s subway system within a span of three hours on Wednesday, according to ABC 7.

“This is about whether the mayor is going to acknowledge that this is a problem and one he can solve, and one that seems to sit solely in his lap at this moment,” interim NYC Transit Authority President Sarah Feinberg explained.

During a recent interview, she also blamed Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) for failing to provide additional resources underground.

“Our customers and our workers need more,” Feinberg noted, adding, “They need more of a uniformed presence and more mental health resources in the system at this critical moment.”