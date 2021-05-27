VIDEO: Suspect in Connection with Little Caesars Brawl Arrested

Following a week-long search by law enforcement, a suspect who allegedly attacked another individual at a Little Caesars restaurant in Augusta, Georgia, is in custody.

“Records from the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office say that 25-year-old Brittany Kennedy was arrested Tuesday,” Fox 5 reported Wednesday.

She was wanted on charges of battery since May 17, when deputies responded to the eatery in reference to a fight.

The brawl happened at about 4:00 p.m. when Kennedy allegedly confronted Emily Broadwater, 22, and pulled a chair out from under her, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

Cellphone video of the incident showed someone pull a toddler away from the two women.

“Move the baby, move the baby!” a person shouted as Broadwater appeared to scream and tried to fight back.

Moments later, she was dragged out the door by her hair and thrown on the sidewalk before the suspect allegedly stomped on her head. When she got up, her face appeared to be covered in blood.

Kennedy reportedly attacked Broadwater once she learned the father of her child had been with the younger woman while Kennedy spent time in jail, the Fox 5 article continued:

After the video of the fight went viral online, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office made Kennedy’s arrest a priority. According to reports, the wanted woman was found in the 300 block of Calvary Drive in Augusta by Richmond County Sheriff Office deputies and agents from the U.S. Marshal’s Office.

The suspect was booked into the Charles B. Webster Detention Center where she was charged with aggravated assault, kidnapping, and criminal damage to property in the second degree, according to Fox News.

“Lt. Glen Rahn told Fox News that Kennedy was charged with kidnapping because she dragged the victim against her will through the threshold of the business to continue the assault,” the outlet said.