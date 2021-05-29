The Texas teen accused of killing four-year-old Cash Gernon is facing two more charges, one involving a two-year-old girl in February, CBS 11 reported Thursday.

Along with kidnapping and theft, 18-year-old Darriynn Brown has been charged with injury to a child, an elderly individual, or disabled individual.

The suspect has been identified in the homicide at 7500 Saddleridge Drive.https://t.co/ZOJyszAUBF — Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) May 16, 2021

He also faces a second burglary charge, the outlet continued:

According to the affidavit for the burglary charge, Brown entered a man’s home and started going through all the rooms and closets. Picking up a kitchen knife, the man demanded that he leave. The homeowner managed to get Brown out of his home, but he came back and started kicking and damaging an interior door between the garage and home. The homeowner opened the door and Brown reentered, punching the man in the forehead, according to the affidavit. It was then that Brown allegedly walked into the living room where the man’s 2-year-old granddaughter was sleeping. He grabbed her and started carrying her toward the laundry room at the back of the house near the garage door. Her grandfather demanded Brown let her go, but he continued with the child toward the door. Fearing Brown would take the child from his home, the man physically removed her from his grasp, according to the affidavit. The grandfather then placed the girl back on the couch and confronted the suspect in the kitchen. Brown allegedly hit the man in his face, then exited through the back door. The grandfather later told officers the girl was “startled and began crying when she awoke to Brown holding her.”

At the time, the homeowner decided against pressing charges.

Two weeks later, he reportedly ran into Brown at Walmart and told officers Brown approached him and apologized, stating, “he was sorry for breaking into his house and trying to take his grandchild.”

Child Abuse Detectives spoke with the man on May 18 and interviewed him about the incident that occurred on February 8 and he said he wanted to press charges against Brown.

“This was three days after Cash was found in the 7500 block of Saddleridge Drive — about a half-mile from a home he was living at with his twin brother on Florina,” the CBS report said.

Dallas Police arrested Brown on May 15 in connection with the alleged kidnapping and death of four-year-old Cash Gernon, who was sleeping when he was taken, according to Breitbart News.