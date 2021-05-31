VIDEOS: Woman Twerks on Top of Cop Car at Wild Seattle Beach Party

A Seattle beach party descended into chaos after an online invitation on TikTok went viral, according to several videos.

One of the videos showed a woman twerking on top of a police cruiser in front of a jeering crowd of hundreds of people on Alki Beach in Seattle.

THREAD: Alki Beach in Seattle turned into lawlessness after an individual’s TikTok went viral calling for everyone to party at Alki. The party advertised as a “kickback” turned into an anti-police event when SPD was forced to clear the beach.pic.twitter.com/jLU2pcc1uk — Katie Daviscourt🇺🇸 (@KatieDaviscourt) May 30, 2021

Eventually, the Seattle Police Department had to clear up the wild beach romp and forced people to leave.

BREAKING: a huge party at Alki Beach is being broken up by @SeattlePD . We just watched as a woman did a striptease on top of a police cruiser and was forced away— along with many others. Police are ordering people to leave. pic.twitter.com/t8kEWRbBmj — Ryan Simms (@RyanKIRO7) May 30, 2021

When the people did not clear the scene and multiple fights broke out, the police stepped in and arrested two people, according to a tweet from the Seattle Police Department. The Seattle Parks system also closed the beach due to public safety hazards.

@SeattleParks has closed Alki Beach due to going public safety issues(fights, fires, robberies). Officers are now asking the remaining people to please leave. Please do not attempt to enter Alki Beach at this time. Roads are closed approaching the beach. https://t.co/TwIsDu9JXj — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) May 30, 2021

Roads leading to the park were also shut down as the police received reports about robberies and fires in the area, the Seattle Police added.

Police officers used loudspeakers to urge partygoers to leave the park and disperse the crowds.

At the request of @SeattleParks, officers are shutting down #AlkiBeach Park early tonight. Please stay out of the area and get home safely. pic.twitter.com/HwsF4PJjpW — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) May 30, 2021

Insider reported the incident, dubbed “Washington Kickback,” appeared to be organized by teenagers on TikTok.