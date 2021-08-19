67-Year-Old Grandmother Shot, Killed on Chicago Expressway

A 67-year-old grandmother who worked as a special education teacher for 24 years was shot and killed on an expressway Tuesday night in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

ABC 7 reported that Denise M. Huguelet was traveling on the Dan Ryan Expressway with her husband shortly after 10 p.m. and was struck by a bullet as occupants of two other cars shot at each other.

NBC 5 noted Huguelet was shot in the chest. The retired special education teacher was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

An Illinois State Trooper heard the gunfire and gave chase to the alleged shooter. A police helicopter joined the chase and law enforcement ultimately apprehended two suspects and recovered a firearm.

Evergreen Park Elementary School District 124, the district in which Huguelet taught, used a Facebook post to express their sorrow over her death:

Our Evergreen Park family mourns the loss of Denise Huguelet. Mrs. Huguelet worked in the district for 24 years as a… Posted by Evergreen Park Elementary School District 124 on Wednesday, August 18, 2021

NBC 5 pointed out there have been “more than 150 shootings have taken place on expressways in the Chicago/Cook County region in 2021.”

