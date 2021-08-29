Police: Off-Duty Officer Fatally Shoots Gunman in NYC

An off-duty New York City Police Department (NYPD) officer fatally shot a man in the Bronx Sunday when he and another officer saw him firing a gun.

The incident lead the shooter’s father to grab his gun and fire upon the two officers, an NYPD official told the New York Post.

“Two officers had just gotten off duty and were walking on Valentine Avenue and E 180th Street in The Bronx, just a block away from the 46th Precinct station, when they encountered a man firing at a victim,” the report said.

When the officers confronted the suspect, he fired at them, causing one of them to shoot the 24-year-old man at approximately 4:15 a.m., NYPD Chief of Patrol Juanita Holmes explained during a news conference.

“The officers returned fire which struck the 24-year-old male in the torso,” Holmes said. “The 45-year-old male then picked up the injured suspect’s gun and fired rounds at the officers.”

“Immediately after shooting, the officers began to render aid to the 24-year-old male and responding officers took the uninjured 45-year-old male into custody at the scene,” she noted:

The 24-year-old was transported to St. Barnabas Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

“The two officers were not hit by gunfire and were transported to Jacobi Hospital for observation,” Holmes said, adding the investigation was ongoing.

When asked if the 24-year-old and 45-year-old were father and son, Holmes replied, “Yes, it appears that they’re father and son.”

The officers were later treated for tinnitus, the NYPD told the Post.

