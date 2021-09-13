Video shows a man kicked a woman down a subway escalator at the Atlantic Avenue Barclays Center station in Brooklyn, New York.

The perpetrator walked past the victim on an ascending escalator when the assault took place on September 9. According to the New York Post, the two shared a “verbal exchange” which prompted the man to turn around and kick the woman in the upper torso.

The New York Daily News has reported that the victim told the man to, “say excuse me,” when he walked by. He responded, “I did,” before booting the woman.

The woman then tumbled down to the bottom of the escalator, where she laid riddled with cuts, bruises, and ankle trauma. The victim refused to seek medical attention for her injuries.

WANTED for Assault : on Thursday September 9, 2021 at approx. 7:15 P.m. on an escalator at the Atlantic Ave-Barclays center station @NYPD78Pct a unknown individual kicked a 32 year old female causing her to fall down escalated. . Call @ 800-577-TIPS pic.twitter.com/1vRNi8inLE — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) September 13, 2021

Police are looking for the suspect who sported a white shirt, black sweat pants, white sneakers, a black Nike backpack, and a ponytail.

Anyone with information regarding the assault is encouraged to contact NYPD’s Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).