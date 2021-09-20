A co-founder of Black Lives Matter New York is planning a protest at a restaurant in Manhattan after three TexasTe tourists were involved in an altercation with a hostess.

“(They) were racially profiled at Carmine’s in Manhattan,” Hawk Newsome told the New York Daily News on Saturday. “The police showed up and arrested Dr. Rankin instead of arresting the person who assaulted her and those she was with.”

Those Sisters @CarminesNYC had proof of vaccination! That hostess used the N-Word and Threw Blows. @NYPD only arrested the Black Women. WE AINT HAVIN IT!!! #CancelCarmines We Are At Their Door Monday

CARMINES – 2450 Broadway (91st Street) Manhattan #ProtectBlackWomen — HAWK NEWSOME (@IamHawkNewsome) September 19, 2021

The three tourists accused of attacking the hostess at the restaurant for questioning their coronavirus vaccination cards claimed they were racially profiled and have demanded the hostess, whom they also claimed was the aggressor in the situation, be fired from her job.

“This hostess clearly has some anger management issues and unfortunately her aggression and her violence led to something that three Black women are being punished for,” Texas civil rights lawyer Justin Moore noted of the incident that happened Thursday.

However, a lawyer for the restaurant denied the accusations.

“Any claim that they were racially profiled is a complete fabrication, disingenuous, and outright irresponsible,” the lawyer, Carolyn Richmond, stated.

The three women were eventually charged and video footage of the scuffle showed the group nearly knocking over a podium as one of them appeared to grab the shirt collar of the woman standing behind it:

Moore claimed the group had been seated inside the establishment and ordered drinks when the hostess allegedly questioned their vaccine cards’ validity.

She reportedly “refused service to these women and got hostile with them,” Moore said on Friday. “The injuries that she received were incurred by her being physically restrained by other staff at Carmine’s after she was called out for racial discrimination, which she took offense to.”

The women, identified as Kaeita Rankin, 44, Tyonnie Keshay Rankin, and Sally Rechelle Lewis, 49, received desk appearance tickets for assault and were subsequently released. The group is expected to answer the charges in court on October 1.

Moore later identified Kaeita Rankin as a businesswoman who held a Ph.D. in pharmaceutical science.

In a social media post on Sunday, Newsome called on protesters to “Cancel Carmines” at the rally Monday scheduled for 5:00 p.m.:

“The Truth is coming out. @carminesnyc lied and used the police as a weapon against Black Women. They used… the vaccine card as a lie to cover their actions,” he alleged.