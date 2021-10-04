NYC Woman Accused of Drugging Man, Stealing $50K in Property

The New York City Police Department (NYPD) is looking for a woman accused of drugging a 23-year-old man, then stealing his Rolex watches, Louis Vuitton bag, and cologne.

The woman was not identified but police released a photo of her Friday, hoping citizens could help find her, according to the Daily Mail.

The picture showed the suspect, wearing a black outfit, with brown hair and tattoos on her arm:

🚨WANTED for ROBBERY: Do you know her? On 8/19/21 at approx 4:00, in the vicinity of Ocean Ave & Ave M in Brooklyn, a 23-year-old male victim consumed a drink, became dizzy, and woke up the next day with over 50k in property missing. Any info? DM @NYPDTips, or call 800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/0vVHiTd95B — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) October 2, 2021

She was accused of robbing the man on August 19 at approximately 4:00 a.m. in Brooklyn, the outlet continued:

The cops won’t say how the pair met, but the man took a drink from her then ‘became dizzy’ and woke up the next day to find $50,000 of property gone. He did manage to snap two photos of her in what looks like an apartment, and luckily she didn’t take his phone. An NYPD spokesman on Monday confirmed to DailyMail.com that the items stolen were two Rolex watches, a Louis Vuitton bag and a bottle of unspecified cologne.

However, it was unclear if the items were taken from the man’s home or another person’s, but the incident occurred at a “residence” located in Midwood, Brooklyn.

Crime is rising in New York. For example, in September, an armed robber snatched $100,000 in jewelry from a New York City store and video of the incident was released to the public.

The clip appeared to show the suspect pointing to the items he wanted the victims to put in a bag:

WANTED for A Robbery 445 Albee Square. #Brooklyn @NYPD84pct on 9/7/21 @ 4:45 PM Perpetrator did fire at least round inside the location, and removed $875 in cash as well as $100,000 in jewelry from the location. Reward up to $3500Seen them? Know who they are? Call 1-800-577-TIPS pic.twitter.com/aFl0Mreuan — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) September 9, 2021

The suspect wore a grey hoodie, sunglasses, and a blue medical mask.

According to a recent Rasmussen poll released in partnership with the National Police Association (NPA), 70 percent of U.S. voters said they believed crime was “out of control,” while 22 percent disagreed.

“Ninety percent of voters are ‘concerned about the recent increase in violent crime,’ including 64 percent who are ‘very concerned.’ Only 10 percent are indifferent to skyrocketing crime rates,” Breitbart News reported.