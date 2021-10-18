A woman has been charged with a hate crime for allegedly starting a fire outside of a Jewish school, or yeshiva, in Brooklyn on October 14.

Thirty-nine-year-old Sharee Jones has been charged with reckless endangerment as a hate crime and attempted arson, according to a tweet from NYPD’s Hate Crime Task Force.

Jones allegedly poured gasoline outside of the Yeshivah of Flatbush Joel Braverman High School on Avenue J in Midwood and set it ablaze, according to ABC 7. The incident took place around 7:27 p.m. on October 14.

After igniting the fire, the women reportedly ran off, according to NBC 4.

On 10/14/21, at approx 7:27 PM, in front of 1609 Avenue J (Yeshiva of Flatbush), an unidentified female poured gasoline in front of the Yeshiva and lit it on fire. No one was injured. If you have any information, DM @NYPDTips or ☎️ 1-800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/kIRAInp9Z7 — NYPD Hate Crimes (@NYPDHateCrimes) October 15, 2021

Fortunately, no one was injured as a security guard inside of the Jewish school was able to put the fire out with water, according to ABC 7.

Police say Jones has accumulated eight prior arrests that are unsealed, according to the New York Post. According to the outlet, she has been booked for assault, domestic assault, criminal possession of stolen property, and criminal contempt.

On October 15, during the investigation, NYPD’s Hate Crime Task Force tweeted images of a person believed to be the suspect carrying a gas can in one hand and a megaphone in another.

The Hate Crime Task Force would like to speak with the below pictured individual. If you know her identity and/or whereabouts, please DM us or @NYPDTips or call them at 1-800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/pil9864qNg — NYPD Hate Crimes (@NYPDHateCrimes) October 15, 2021

Later in the day, the task force tweeted a video of a person believed to be the suspect with the gas can inside of a store.

Rabbi Joseph Beyda of the Yeshivah at Flatbush says that the attack is a teaching moment, according to ABC 7.

“I think you’re, you’re right to say it’s a teachable moment for all of us, and of what kind of city we want to have, and what it takes to educate,” he said.