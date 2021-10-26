WATCH: Smoke Shop Employees Fight Off Potential Robber in NYC

Workers at a Bronx smoke shop fought back against a potential robber Saturday, according to surveillance footage of the incident.

The male suspect got a lot of resistance when he reportedly demanded money from a clerk at Convenience Smoke Shop located on Webster Avenue in Claremont at approximately 11:40 p.m. on Saturday, the New York Post reported.

The man, wearing a black coat with a hood, reached over the counter as an employee put their hand on his before the suspect appeared to jump over the counter, according to the NYPD Crime Stopper’s video.

Moments later, another worker seemed to hit the man in the black coat before three employees wrestled him to the ground:

WANTED for Attempted Robbery: On Saturday 10/23/21 inside of 1364 Webster Avenue (Convenience Smoke Shop) @npd44pct a unknown individual entered located demanded money and fled location. Call @ 800-577-TIPS or DM NYPDTips Reward up to $3500 pic.twitter.com/ucLVBGOae5 — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) October 24, 2021

Authorities said the suspect left the shop empty-handed and was still on the run as of Monday, the Post report continued.

Crime in Democrat-run New York City increased in September while Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) was reportedly in the beginning stages of setting up a gubernatorial campaign.

According to the Daily Mail:

Stark data released by the NYPD Wednesday shows crime rose 2.6 percent overall in September 2021 compared to the same month in 2020, with an extra 243 incidents reported. The biggest increase was for felonious assault – or assault with a dangerous weapon – which surged by a shocking 18.5 percent from 1,802 in September 2020 to 2,135 in September 2021, as New Yorkers have been plagued by random attacks in the streets of the city. The data also reveals a concerning trend in other criminal activity, with robberies up 6 percent, car theft up 4.1 percent and grand larceny up .7 percent within the same timeframe.

Police released video of two individuals’ alleged attack on a woman in Brooklyn recently that resulted in her being transported to the hospital unconscious.

Surveillance footage shows the moment a man and woman approached the 30-year-old woman, and the female suspect appeared to hit her in the head, causing her to fall into a fenced planter:

🚨WANTED for ROBBERY: Know them? On 10/6/21 at approx. 3:14 AM, in front of 211 Powell St in Brooklyn, a male and female suspect approached a 30-year-old female, then punched and kicked her multiple times before taking her property. Any info? DM @NYPDTips, or call 800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/2Ot2VJydrJ — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) October 13, 2021

Police said the incident was not random and believe it was the result of an earlier encounter between the victim and the female suspect involved.

The woman was taken to a hospital for treatment, authorities said, and she was expected to survive.