Report: Four Teens Allegedly Murdered 60-Year-Old in Dallas Parking Lot

Records said four capital murder suspects arrested for Tuesday’s murder of a man at a Costco parking lot in Dallas are young people, according to Fox 4.

One is reportedly a juvenile, a 17-year-old girl, a 17-year-old boy, and a 19-year-old man, the outlet said Wednesday.

“The four are all charged with capital murder, but the arrest affidavits say the juvenile is the one who fatally shot 60-year-old Ali Elbanna during an attempted robbery while he was loading his suburban,” the article read.

According to police, two of the suspects admitted to several additional crimes on Tuesday, but officials withheld their mugshots due to the other investigations:

Dallas police say Elbanna was loading his suburban with items he’d just bought at Costco when four people in a pickup truck pulled up and tried to rob him. Investigators say a juvenile shooter hit Elbanna with one fatal shot. A family spokesperson says the family wants privacy at this time. One family member asked for prayers in a Facebook post. Public records show Elbanna as the owner of an Arlington wholesale business and has multiple children.

The arrest warrant affidavits said before the shooting, police were searching for the same suspects regarding another armed robbery.

“The documents say they stole two cell phones by holding up two females at gunpoint. The robbery victims tracked the location of the phones to NorthPark Center and gave police a description of the robbers,” the Fox report continued.

The individuals were also spotted on surveillance footage at the mall.

Officials said the suspects were driving a stolen black Ford truck similar to the one witnesses saw outside Costco.

“Court documents say the suspect descriptions were passed on to patrol officers who found the stolen pickup truck in an apartment complex that police did not name. They found the juvenile there. 17-year-old Janiya Lashav Miller was still in possession of the stolen phones,” the Fox article read.

Authorities called the girl an accomplice and said Miller admitted to acting as the getaway driver during the incident at Costco:

Officers also found 17-year-old James Level. The affidavit says he admitted to being involved and owning the gun the juvenile used to kill Elbanna and admitted the group of four committed two other robberies Tuesday. The wallet of the owner of the stolen ford pickup was still in Level’s pocket.

Jacoby Bryce Tatum, 19, was also taken into custody at the apartments. Although he did not confess to anything, the affidavit noted the two 17-year-olds told officers Tatum was an accomplice in the crimes that happened Tuesday.

“Bond for the two 17-year-olds and the 19-year-old were set at $500,000 each,” the Fox report said, adding that family members posted online that Elbanna’s funeral will take place on Friday.