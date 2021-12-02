Troubling footage appears to show a tandem of suspects accosting and robbing a mother and her baby outside of their home in the upscale Los Angeles neighborhood of Hancock Park.

The incident occurred at roughly 5:10 p.m. on Sunday, November 28, when the mother and child returned from a walk, according to Fox 5.

Robbery occurred Nov. 28 around 5:10pm in Hancock Park. Both suspects described as a male, Black, 20-29 yrs old, in a silver sedan with tinted windows, who targeted a female & her infant returning home. Any info call Wilshire Detectives (213) 922-8217 or https://t.co/Ti3qvwDM7Y pic.twitter.com/Lnn8o7V7MG — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) December 1, 2021

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) released footage of the incident that shows the woman opening the home’s gate while her baby sits in a stroller. At the same time, two men are seen exiting a vehicle across the street from the residence, who then begin making way their way to the home. The mother pushes the stroller up the driveway once the gate finally opens and begins pulling the stroller up the front steps when the two men enter the driveway.

They appear to accost her and the baby against a hedge in the driveway before allegedly stealing her diaper bag and bottle cooler, according to NBC Los Angeles.

The men drove off in a silver sedan with tinted windows, police say.

Police say the men did not get away with any valuable items, but the mother feared for her and her baby’s safety, Fox 5 reports. The mother sent a letter to neighbors to notify them about the ordeal, in which she dubbed the situation as “brazen” and “disconcerting.”

As of Wednesday morning, no arrests had been made, according to NBC Los Angeles.

Both suspects are described as black males between the ages of 20-29, the LAPD announced in a tweet. One of the suspects wore a black sweatshirt, red sweatpants, white shoes, and a light-colored facemask, according to Fox 5. The other suspect donned a gray sweatshirt, black pants, black shoes, and a black mask.

Those with information regarding the incident are encouraged to call Wilshire Detectives at (213) 922-8217 or submit a tip to LA’s Crime Stoppers.

The brazen and troubling crime comes as Californians have been subjected to a slew of retail robberies, burglaries, and lootings in recent weeks, though crime appears to be making its way from shopping centers to upscale private residences.

On Wednesday, Breitbart News reported on the death of Jacqueline Avant, wife of renowned music producer Clarence Avant, and mother-in-law to Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos. Avant sustained a gunshot in a home invasion early Wednesday morning in the Trousdale Estates – an exclusive Beverly Hills neighborhood. She was transported to a hospital but did not survive her injuries, police say. The suspects had fled the scene by the time authorities arrived.