Armed Robbery at Home Holiday Party as L.A. Suffers ‘Brutal, Brazen’ Crime Wave

An armed robbery took place overnight Friday into Saturday at a holiday party in a private home in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles — the latest robbery in a city that his shuddering from a wave of violent crime in recent weeks.

A man posted on the Nextdoor app:

Had a holiday party last night on upper Rimmer. 2 guys entered my home and held 2 of my guests at gunpoint and stole their jewelry and phones. Fortunately no one was hurt. Police report was filed. Supposedly they were driving a grey sedan with one tail light out. Be aware and be safe.

A tweet by a private security company confirmed the armed robbery:

Police Activity #PacificPalisades 1200 Block of Rimmer. Confirmed armed robbery at the residence. Suspects fled in silver sedan towards Sunset. LAPD and Palisades Patrol on scene. Expires: 1AM. 203 — Gates Security Alerts (@GatesAlerts) December 4, 2021

The Los Angeles Times reported on Saturday that the entire city is being “shaken” by “brutal, brazen” crimes:

Crews of burglars publicly smashing their way into Los Angeles’ most exclusive stores. Robbers following their victims, including a star of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” and a BET host, to their residences. And this week, the fatal shooting of 81-year-old Jacqueline Avant, an admired philanthropist and wife of music legend Clarence Avant, in her Beverly Hills home. After two years of rising violent crime in Los Angeles, these incidents have sparked a national conversation and led to local concern about both the crimes themselves and where the outrage over the violence will lead. The crime wave is part of a nationwide increase, following in the wake of the Black Lives Matter riots of 2020 and the movement’s demand to “defund the police.” L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti immediately complied with that demand, cutting over 10% of the Los Angeles Police Department budget.

Garcetti is likely leaving soon to become U.S. Ambassador to India.

