A Florida man charged with killing two young children and injuring four more children in a hit and run made a scene at his court appearance Wednesday.

Sean Charles Greer, 27, was arrested Tuesday evening and faces a slew of charges, including “two counts of leaving the scene of an accident involving death,” in connection to the hit and run, which took place in Wilton Manors on Monday at approximately 2:48 p.m., according to the Broward County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO).

The crash killed six-year-old Andrea Fleming and five-year-old Kylie Jones, while children Draya Fleming, Johnathan Carter, Laziyah Stokes, and Audre Fleming were hospitalized. The BCSO says Greer confessed his involvement in the crash.

During a virtual hearing on Wednesday, Greer had an apparent outburst while Assistant State Attorney Ross Weiner discussed bond figures with Judge Joseph Murphy. During the discussion, Weiner suggested a $100,000 bond on counts three and four, “leaving a scene of a crash with death,” which coincided with Greer walking away from the podium, according to a video obtained by WPLG. A deputy then escorted him back to the pulpit, prompting Greer to struggle.

“Hey, you can’t make me stay in this place,” Greer tells the deputy before knocking the podium over. He was then escorted away from the virtual proceedings.

“We seem to have lost him for a moment,” said Judge Murphy.

“Your honor he stepped away. He didn’t want to come back and step in front of the judge,” a deputy informed Murphy.

Murphy ultimately decided to hold the defendant in jail without bond and stated Greer was “an extreme flight risk,” according to NBC Miami.

Greer, whose license has been suspended since 2016, was allegedly driving a 2009 Honda Accord sedan on Northwest Avenue while a bus was stopped to let a passenger exit. Greer allegedly failed to let the bus merge back on the roadway and passed it, almost striking its front side. Police say he then veered onto the sidewalk, where he crashed into the children before speeding off.

Greer faces a number of charges, according to the BCSO:

He faces two counts of leaving the scene of an accident involving death, two counts of leaving the scene of an accident involving serious bodily injury, two counts of leaving the scene of an accident involving injuries, tampering with evidence, four counts of driving without a license causing death and/or serious bodily injuries and driving with a suspended license.

The sheriff’s department noted that Greer was on probation for a burglary of a Broward County home at the time of the alleged hit-and-run.