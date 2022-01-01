Woman Escapes Attempted Kidnapping Thanks to Citizen at Gas Station

A man who allegedly kidnapped his former girlfriend was taken into custody one day after the woman escaped with assistance from a stranger, the San Antonio Express-News reported Thursday.

“Gilberto Lara, 53, was arrested Thursday and charged with aggravated kidnapping. His bail is set at $100,000,” the outlet said.

Lara’s arrest information was provided on the State of Texas County of Bexar’s website.

The Express-News report continued: Lara’s ex-girlfriend had left him because of physical abuse, an affidavit supporting his arrest states. He had reportedly been sending her text messages saying that he would “shoot up” her parents’ house if she did not go back to him. On Wednesday evening, the woman, 40, was in the kitchen of a North Side home where she had been staying. At some point, Lara rushed into the kitchen with a machete and cornered her. He began hitting her head and back with the side of the machete, the affidavit states. The man reportedly drew a gun, pointed it at her head, then shoved her through the front door, she told officers. He also threatened to kill her dog if she ran away, authorities noted. Lara allegedly told the woman not to make a scene and pushed her into his vehicle. “Then, as they left the home, Lara’s vehicle ran out of gas, the affidavit states. He pulled into a gas station, which was not identified in the affidavit, and tried to calm the woman,” the report added.

The man apparently told her “it wasn’t over and it was going to be a lot worse,” according to the affidavit.

However, she asked Lara to get her a drink so he would go to the rear of the store, police explained.

When he was gone, she exited the car and entered one that was nearby. The woman told the driver about the kidnapping and implored him to transport her to her parents’ home.

“The man sped away and let the woman use his phone to call 911. Investigators said she had a laceration to her left collarbone, scratches on her right arm and bruising to her left arm,” the Express-News report said.

According to the National Domestic Violence Hotline website, signs of abusive behavior regarding one’s partner included intimidating them with threatening looks or actions, threatening to harm or take their children or pets, and intimidating them with weapons.