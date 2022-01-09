VIDEO: Man Arrested When Explosives, Child Porn Discovered in House

A man in Chesapeake, Virginia, was arrested and later charged once the FBI issued a search warrant and located explosives and child pornography inside his house.

The investigation’s search warrant said Kim Joseph Habit, 48, was charged with knowingly shipping, transporting, and receiving any explosive without a license or permit and also possessing child porn, WTKR reported Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Andrew Palomares, a neighbor from across the street on Sparrow Road, witnessed the raid.

“There was a bunch of police and FBI and bomb squad and all this stuff across the street; I was like, ‘What the crap?’” Palomares recalled, adding agents were at the residence in December and spent a day there into the next morning.

An investigation also revealed that an internet user at 48-year-old Kim Joseph Habit's home was making child pornography… Posted by WTKR News 3 on Wednesday, January 5, 2022

Habit reportedly bought significant amounts of chemicals, lab equipment, and additional components that could be used to make a destructive device or that were consistent with things used in creating improvised explosives.

In addition, the investigation found an internet user at the residence was allegedly making child porn available for other people to download, and court papers reportedly said the man lived with his 73-year-old mother.

The article continued:

On December 9, 2021, the FBI obtained a search warrant to search his home. On December 14, 2021, they executed the search warrant and found several things. According to court documents, the FBI found one box that contained a grenade fuzzing mechanism, large amounts of primers, empty rifle cases and handwritten notes on how to assemble the device.

An additional box apparently held items the FBI said could make an explosive.

“Numerous firearms, chemicals and one gas grenade were found during the search warrant,” the WTKR article noted.

Habit used a storage facility in Chesapeake where officials discovered items such as spools of military-grade detonating cord and a homemade explosive.

“During the search warrant, officials also found that a user at Habit’s home shared videos of child pornography,” the outlet stated.

The U.S. Department of Justice defined child pornography as a type of child sexual exploitation.

“Federal law prohibits the production, distribution, importation, reception, or possession of any image of child pornography. A violation of federal child pornography laws is a serious crime, and convicted offenders face fines severe statutory penalties,” the agency said.

Habit was in court on Thursday and is being held at the Western Tidewater Regional Jail.