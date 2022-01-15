A 34-year-old New Orleans man was booked on a second-degree murder charge days after police reported they found a woman’s headless torso in a freezer on his property.

Julia Dardar, 36, was reported missing by her estranged husband Micah Dardar on December 23, WVUE previously stated. He told authorities she had mental health and addiction issues adding that she moved in with a 34-year-old man named Benjamin Beale in the Florida area of New Orleans.

An officer with the New Orleans Police Department met with Beale at his home, and the 34-year-old told him he had not seen her since December 16, adding he believed she was suicidal, an affidavit states per WVUE.

The outlet reported:

Beale agreed to meet with police again Jan. 5, and told them this time that he had not spoken to Julia Dardar since Dec. 12. He said they had been in the process of ending their co-habitation “due to her drug habits,” and suggested that she might have committed suicide or overdosed in a part of the abandoned U.S. Naval Support station known to street drug users as “The End of the World.” Beale told detectives he had not reported the woman as missing sooner because he had lost his cellphone and had no way to contact police.

Per Fox News:

“It should be noted that Beale did not give any indication that he was worried about Julia and/or any indication that he attempted to locate Julia,” the affidavit continues. He also told police, in person, that he waited to report her missing “because he had lost his cellular phone and did not have the means to contact police.”

On January 11, the NOPD secured a warrant to search Beale’s property and found human remains, WWL reports:

The remains were found inside of a deep freezer on the home’s property. Police said a number of extension cords led from the back of the house to a padlocked Chevrolet bus in the backyard. “Upon opening the lid of the freezer, investigators observed the headless torso of what appeared to be an adult human female,” arrest records say. The police report also said officers found an electric saw inside an ice chest “which appeared to have bits of flesh and fluid on the blade surface” along with a plastic face shield, goggles and garbage bags near the freezer.