A 17-year-old Texas boy, accused of shooting a 15-year-old girl 22 times, has been released from custody after posting a $250,000 bond, according to reports.

It is unclear exactly when accused murderer Frank Deleon Jr. bonded out, as KPRC reports he posted the $250,000 on Tuesday, while KTRK indicates he made bond on Wednesday.

While 15-year-old Diamond Alvarez was walking her dog, Peanut, around 9:30 p.m. on January 11, her family heard gunshots and became concerned, according to KTRK. Alvarez’s mother, Anna Machado, discovered Diamond lying in the 15400 block of Park Manor in southwest Houston. Her daughter was shot 22 times.

Booking photo of Frank Deleon, Jr., charged with murder in the 174th State District Court. pic.twitter.com/BX7g41qyHO — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 18, 2022

“I tried CPR. I couldn’t bring her back. I tried so hard to keep her alive,” said Machado, per KPRC.

“Police said Alvarez’s gunshot wounds were consistent with her laying on her back on the ground at the time of her murder. Numerous shell casings were found around her body,” KTRK reports.

Police say Deleon Jr. was involved in a love triangle with Alvarez and another girl, and the 15-year-old went to talk to him in the neighborhood the night of the murder. Authorities assert that during the meeting, he shot her numerous times, according to KTRK.

Prosecutors stated that the pair dated for roughly six or seven months, per the outlet.

Police arrested the 17-year-old Monday night after 6:00 p.m. and charged him with murder, according to the Harris County District Clerk’s records.

Deleon’s parents accompanied him in court on Tuesday.

KTRK reports:

In court, prosecutors said that when officers arrested Deleon, a suitcase was found in his room, packed with enough belongings for more than an overnight trip. When prosecutors requested his $250,000 bond, they said there were concerns that Deleon would be violent against Alvarez’s family and retaliate. According to family members, Deleon was violent against Alvarez in the past, including punching her in the face and pointing a gun at her.

Machado felt he should be held without bond.

“He doesn’t even deserve a high bond. He executed my daughter,” Machado said, according to the Associated Press.

Police assert that they have surveillance footage and screenshots as evidence that Deleon met with Alvarez on January 11, but the 17-year-old denies that the meeting occurred, KTRK reports.

Prosecutors noted that Alvarez recently witnessed the 17-year-old at a Quincenera with another girl and became upset, according to the outlet. Deleon had allegedly been in a romantic relationship with another girl for a few years and pleaded with Alvarez to keep their relationship a secret, which resulted in an argument, investigators said. Police say the dispute led to Deleon asking Alvarez to meet him on January 11, when he allegedly murdered her.

Prosecutors say that upon his arrest, Deleon told police that the 15-year-old was stalking his new girlfriend, according to KTRK. “His new girlfriend reportedly told Deleon to leave her alone on the night of the murder and blocked his calls,” the outlet reports.

The conditions of the bond prohibit Deleon from contacting all of those involved in the case, which includes “the other alleged girlfriend, any witnesses or their family members,” KTRK reports. The accused murderer was placed on house arrest and will wear a GPS monitor. His next court appearance is scheduled for March 9, court record show.