A grandmother got the better of some would-be criminals on Long Island as police said their intentions were to scam the woman out of a large amount of cash.

However, she did not allow them to take advantage of her, CBS New York reported Friday.

The 73-year-old Seaford grandmother who asked to be identified as Jean is being praised for helping nab an alleged predator.

“I knew he was a real scammer. I just knew he wasn’t going to scam me,” she told the outlet.

According to the former 911 dispatcher, on Thursday she got a phone call from a person claiming to be her grandson who said he had been arrested for drunk driving and was sitting in jail.

“He starts calling me ‘grandma,’ and then I’m like, I don’t have a grandson that drives, so I knew it was a scam,” Jean explained, adding she knew it was a hoax but played along just for kicks.

Following multiple calls back and forth, an individual claiming to be her grandson’s lawyer said he needed $8,000 to pay bail.

“I told him I had the money in the house, and I figured, he’s not going to fall for that. Well, he fell for that hook, line and sinker,” Jean commented.

Moments later, Jean contacted the police.

Once a man pretending to be a bail bondsman came for the money, she gave him an envelope stuffed with paper towels. Officers at the scene then took 28-year-old Joshua Estrella Gomez, of Mineola, into custody.

Video footage appeared to show Jean nonchalantly watching as the officers tackled the man on the ground.

“Bored grandma one, bad guy zero,” she told NBC News:

Authorities said Gomez was later charged with attempted grand larceny in the third degree. The man was given a desk appearance ticket and scheduled for arraignment on February 3.

Police noted that elder scams are rampant and asked citizens to remain alert.

“Speak to your families. Speak to your neighbors. Visit those that are vulnerable. Let them know, don’t listen to these scams,” Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder advised.

“These individuals sit at home and have nothing else to do but think of a way to take advantage of our elderly,” he added.