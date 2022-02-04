Police in Phoenix, Arizona, have arrested a convicted sex offender, who goes by the moniker “Mr. Rape Torture Kill (Mr. RTK),” as he allegedly failed to register his social media and email accounts as required for sex offenders.

Cary Smith, 61, of California, was arrested Wednesday after authorities went to his home to verify his address, investigators say, per KSAZ-TV. Smith had allegedly contacted the mother of a seven-year-old male victim of a previous sex offense over Facebook, court documents say.

In 1984, Smith was convicted “of annoying or molesting children, and he was required by law to register as a sex offender, according to Maricopa County court records,” the Arizona Republic reports.

The following year, he registered as a sex offender, per KSAZ-TV.

Authorities in Arizona say a man known as "Mr. Rape Torture Kill" allegedly used a Facebook account that he failed to register to intimidate the mother of one of his victims. https://t.co/SmHxb3alVT — FOX 10 Phoenix (@FOX10Phoenix) February 4, 2022

Smith resided in California state hospitals for 21 years from 1999-2020 after his wife gave a note he had written to authorities, which expressed his desire to commit sexual acts against a seven-year-old boy in the neighborhood, according to reports from KSAZ and the Arizona Republic.

In 2020, he was released from a California psychiatric facility, KOLD reports.

Roughly two weeks before his arrest on Wednesday, “Smith had contacted the mother of the seven-year-old male victim of his sex offense over Facebook,” court documents stated in part, per KSAZ-TV. The documents assert, “Smith said he was back,” and used the moniker “Mr. RTK.”

Court papers show that he registered as a sex offender in Phoenix in July 2021, but he failed to register his social media and email accounts as required, KSAZ-TV reports.

He allegedly admitted to contacting the woman following his arrest.

“Smith admitted to having an e-mail, using the e-mail to create the Facebook login, and having a Facebook account, which he did not register,” court documents stated in part. “Smith admitted to looking up the victim’s mother on Facebook, and sending her messages saying he was back around 10 times or less over the last three weeks.”

He was reportedly upset over remarks she had made about him online, the Arizona Republic reports.

“He wanted her to think he was back in California and scare her,” read a portion of the court documents, according to KSAZ-TV.

Per the outlet:

“He claims that he has killed three boys and molested 200,” a 2020 news release from the Orange County District Attorney’s office read. Prosecutors were forced to dismiss 20 felony counts of lewd and lascivious acts with children filed against Smith by the Orange County District Attorney’s Office in 2002 because of the statute of limitations at the time, California officials said.

He faces a single count of failing to register as a sex offender, according to KOLD. His bond has been set at $10,000 cash-only.

Smith’s next court appearance is set for February 9.