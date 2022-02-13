Authorities found a woman stabbed to death in her Manhattan apartment early Sunday morning following a standoff with a suspect who barricaded himself in her home, police say.

An unidentified source told the New York Post that the victim – a 35-year-old Asian woman – took a cab home early Sunday morning after a night out, and she was not aware that a suspect followed her into her apartment, where the man attacked her. The source noted that though the victim was Asian, police do not suspect the attack was a hate crime.

Police were called to the victim’s apartment on Chrystie Street in the Lower East Side just before 4:30 a.m. regarding a dispute, according to WABC. A neighbor across from the hall made the call after hearing the woman screaming, law enforcement sources told the Post.

Once officers arrived on the scene, the suspect attempted to flee using a fire escape but then barricaded himself in the building, law enforcement sources said, per the Post. The identity of the suspect is not clear.

“There was a male inside refusing to exit the apartment,” a spokesman with the New York City Police Department (NYPD) said.

The NYPD dispatched its Emergency Service Unit to the scene, which gained entry to the apartment by breaking down the door, an NYPD spokesman and a source told the Post. Once inside, authorities located the blood-covered suspect and found the victim in a bathtub “bleeding from multiple wounds to the body,” said the unidentified source and the spokesman.

Medics with the New York City Fire Department pronounced the victim dead at 5:55 a.m.

Her identity was not released as police were working to notify her family, AMNY reports.

The suspect was arrested around 6:00 a.m., and he was transported to Bellevue Hospital, the Post reports. The scene is still being investigated, and no weapons have been located. Charges are pending, per AMNY.