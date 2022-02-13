VIDEO: Coach Allegedly Attacked by Middle Schoolers in Houston

A high school coach in the Houston area is recuperating after an apparent attack by multiple students on Thursday, Fox 26 reported.

A student gave cellphone video of the incident to the outlet, which showed others chasing the coach.

The incident happened outside Langham Creek High School, and the clip showed the group take off after the coach. Moments later, a few of them allegedly punched him before he fell down.

Witnesses told Click2Houston the middle schoolers apparently attacked him after he tried to discipline them:

Students at the high school say the victim is a baseball coach who told the kids they couldn’t ride dirt bikes on campus. “Later that day, they got arrested and their older friends threatened to shoot up our school,” said sophomore Alena Gonzales. School officials say a threat made through social media resulted in beefed-up security and safety measures on campus Friday. “We couldn’t walk around unless we had an ID badge, they wouldn’t even let us in,” Gonzales said.

According to students, the coach was absent from campus the following day.

The high school’s principal issued a letter to parents reporting the young people involved in the incident had been taken into custody and would be disciplined per the code of conduct. Parents made it clear they wanted action taken. “This just shouldn’t be happening, not in our own backyard. That just can not happen. These kids need to get into a whole lot of trouble and I’m just speechless,” parent Michael Daugherty stated. Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Cypress-Fairbanks Independent School District (CFISD) did not reveal to Fox 26 the coach’s status, but those familiar with the incident said he was in recovery.

JUST IN: Viewer pictures show a Langham Creek High School coach getting attacked by a group of kids Thursday. In a video, the coach can be seen running from the kids before they fall to the ground. #houston pic.twitter.com/J6YpCUoGlM — Matthew Seedorff (@MattSeedorff) February 11, 2022

The principal’s letter to parents said “the juvenile suspects were identified and taken into custody,” according to the outlet.

“Our administrative team is aware of a video circulating that involves several Aragon Middle School students in an incident at Langham Creek High on Thursday, February 10th,” wrote Principal Jose Martinez. “We worked collaboratively with the Aragon administration and the CFISD police department to complete a thorough investigation, and the juvenile suspects were identified and taken into custody.”