The establishment media ignored news over the weekend from the John Durham probe that alleged Hillary Clinton’s campaign operatives spied on Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign and presidency.

After the revelations of Hillary Clinton’s alleged shenanigans broke early Saturday morning, the New York Times, Washington Post, Wall Street Journal, CBS News, NBC News, and ABC News – all ignored one of the largest political scandals of the past ten years.

On Monday morning, Rasmussen Reports announced the Associated Press, New York Times, Washington Post, and Wall Street Journal had continued for 48 hours to ignore the scandalous scandal. Instead, the publications preferred to direct reader’s attention to the Super Bowl and the Olympics in Communist China:

7AM EST – Feb 14, 2022 – More Than 48 hrs After Durham Filing Revelations Not a single front page mention – AP, NYT, WaPo & WSJ CRAFTING THIS NARRATIVE IS DIFFICULT! Prediction: They all smear Durham. https://t.co/wHfShkGc2q pic.twitter.com/6FvcIMeszN — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) February 14, 2022

In the past, the establishment media have acknowledged Durham’s investigation as a distraction with “no real evidence.”

“There’s no real evidence,” CBS reporter Lesley Stahl said in 2020. “This is ’60 Minutes.’ We can’t put on things we can’t verify.”

CNN’s Don Lemon told disgraced former CNN anchor Chris Cuomo in 2019 the investigation is BS and unbelievable. “Nothing happens and they just move on to the next conspiracy theory,” Lemon said. “It is never going to end and guess what? People who want to believe that BS are going to believe it.”

MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow also poo-pooed the scandal in October. “It’s a boomerang,” she claimed. “Because it’s apparently an ongoing, concerted Republican and pro-Trump project to try to turn the investigation of the Russia scandal into some kind of scandal itself.”

Rasmussen polling revealed last week the majority of voters (58 percent) believe the establishment is the enemy of the people.

Reportedly, additional revelations are to be issued from the Durham probe. Former Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe told Fox News on Monday more indictments may be forthcoming.

“Based on more intelligence that has not yet been declassified, I would expect there to be frankly, quite a few more indictments,” he said. “I think this conspiracy, and I do think there was a criminal conspiracy, is broad and deep.”

Donald Trump believes Durham’s probe will prove his “campaign and presidency were spied on by operatives paid by the Hillary Clinton Campaign” and that the operatives should be “subject to criminal prosecution.”

