VIDEO: Woman Charged with 18 Counts of Child Rape in Tennessee

A woman in Englewood, Tennessee, has been indicted on charges connected to sexual encounters with high school students, and the community is speaking out on the matter.

The McMinn County Sheriff’s Office said 38-year-old Melissa Blair faces charges of solicitation of a minor, 18 counts of aggravated statutory rape, four counts of human trafficking by patronizing prostitution, and forfeiture of personal property, News Channel 9 reported Wednesday.

This is the latest mug shot we have of Melissa Blair, the woman facing charges. Sheriff Guy confirms she met her $100,000 bond last night. The McMinn County Court Clerk says Blair’s arraignment is scheduled for February 28th at 8:30am. pic.twitter.com/pIZz4AvZ3W — Eric Benninghoff News (@EricBenninghoff) February 16, 2022

She was accused of engaging in the sexual encounters inside McMinn Central High School.

“The two-month long investigation started after Director of Schools Lee Parkison said he received an anonymous letter at his office. The investigation led to at least nine victims and investigators believe there could be more,” according to Local 3 News.

A mother to one of the alleged victims said her son claimed Blair contacted them via social media to offer things such as vape pens for sexual favors.

“People focus mostly on the perpetrator, they don’t realize how it devastates a family. How the families are at home, and we don’t know what to do next. I have no idea how to go forward with this,” the woman told News Channel 9.

According to McMinn County Sheriff Joe Guy, the nine alleged victims were enrolled at the high school. The outlet confirmed their ages were 14 to 17-years-old at the time the incidents reportedly occurred.

“It’s a sad thing for our community to have to go through,” resident Larry Eaton said. “I don’t remember this ever happening.”

According to the McMinn County Court Clerk, the suspect will attend her arraignment in court on February 28.

“Blair made bond and was released from jail Tuesday night. According to her bond restrictions, she can’t have contact with any of the victims and can’t go on school property,” the News Channel 9 report said.

Blair was never employed with the district but participated in some activities and her son was a student until he transferred.