Sex Offender Convicted as Juvenile Laughs at Weak Sentence from Soros-backed George Gascón

Hannah Tubbs, the 26-year-old transgender sex offender who was sentenced to two years in juvenile prison thanks to the lenient policies of George Soros-backed Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón, reportedly laughed at her proposed sentence.

As Breitbart News previously reported:

26-year-old convicted sex offender Hannah Tubbs will serve two years in a juvenile facility, and will not have to register as a sex offender, thanks to George Soros-backed L.A. District Attorney George Gascón’s decision not to prosecute in adult court. Tubbs, a transgender female, admitted choking and sexually assaulting a 10-year-old in a bathroom stall at a restaurant in 2014, a crime that shocked L.A. at the time and was not solved until DNA evidence turned up in Tubbs’s later criminal trials. … Gascón triggered outrage by prosecuting Tubbs as a juvenile because the crime occurred just before Tubbs’s 18th birthday. Gascón explained that he was honoring a campaign promise not to prosecute juveniles as adults. He won in 2020 with the aid of millions of dollars from Soros, and endorsements from Democrats up and down the state, including L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti, who switched his loyalty from incumbent D.A. Jackie Lacey, the first black woman to serve in the D.A. position.

Fox News reported Monday that Tubbs was overheard on a recorded call from jail gloating about the impending light sentence:

[Tubbs] boasted that nothing would happen to her after she pleaded guilty due to Democrat District Attorney George Gascon’s policies and laughed that she won’t have to go back to prison or register as a sex offender. [Tubbs] also made explicit remarks about the victim that are unfit to print. “I’m gonna plead out to it, plead guilty,” Tubbs says in one recording. “They’re gonna stick me on probation, and it’s gonna be dropped, it’s gonna be done, I won’t have to register, won’t have to do nothing.”

Gascón, facing a public backlash and a potential recall election, is now dropping some of his radical policies, including his blanket policy of not trying juveniles as adults.

