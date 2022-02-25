A forty-year-old Florida man is facing charges for child abuse and false imprisonment after deputies say he grabbed a three-year-old child he did not know from a shopping cart outside of a Walmart on Sunday.

The accused, Enben Moodley of Naples, allegedly approached a mother who was pushing her child in a grocery cart in the Walmart parking lot at 5420 Juliet Blvd. in Naples, the Collier County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) said in a release. Moodley pulled the child out of the shopping cart and, once the mother began screaming for help, placed the child back in the cart and walked away, the release states.

The child was not hurt, according to the CCSO.

Deputies quickly located and apprehended the suspect, and investigators “believe this was an isolated incident,” the CCSO said.

The mother told deputies that the man had been yelling at workers inside the store moments before. She noted that she avoided eye contact with him and paid for items before exiting the Walmart with her three-year-old, the sheriff’s office stated. Walmart workers told the CCSO that the suspect appeared to be intoxicated and slurred his words.

The sheriff’s office has increased deputy patrols in the area.

The CCSO tells Breitbart News that Moodley is being held on a $50,000 bond in Collier County Jail. Online arrest records show that his next court appearance is set for March 21.