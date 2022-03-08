A man riding the subway was cut on his face at a Manhattan station on Sunday as New York City suffers from rising crime.

The man was on the J train approaching the Delancey Street/Essex Street station when a suspect allegedly used a razor to slice his face, police told the New York Daily News.

The suspect apparently did not make any comments, according to the victim, who asked not to be identified. He refused medical care after the incident, saying, “I’m fine. It was just a minor cut.” While dialing 911 for help, he also asked someone to take photos of the suspect, the report continued: He followed the attacker and pointed him out to cops, who arrested Brendan Dowling, 40, and charged him with felony assault and tampering with evidence. Cops recovered the razor, which they said Dowling threw on the subway tracks. The NYPD’s Hate Crime Task Force was notified of the attack because the victim is Asian, a police source said. Dowling was not immediately charged with a hate crime. Statistics for New York City show crime has risen approximately 60 percent compared to the same time in 2021, ABC 7 reported Friday.

According to former NYPD Chief of Detectives, Robert Boyce, the issue is disturbing.

“We’re in different times, now. This is not a spike. It’s not a trend. We’re in a crime surge right now,” he stated.

In February, eight violent attacks were reported in the city’s subway over one weekend after Mayor Eric Adams (D) announced that law enforcement funding would either remain the same or decrease slightly, according to Breitbart News.

“While the Democrat Party has been preaching tolerance, inclusion, and open-mindedness under the guise of bail reform, crime in the Democrat-controlled city has reached a boiling point,” the outlet said.

Meanwhile, the victim of the recent alleged crime was pleased the suspect was caught.

“I chased this guy down. The guy was running away so I couldn’t stay put. I just wanted him to get caught because he attacked me,” he added.

The News report said Dowling had prior arrests regarding assault cases.