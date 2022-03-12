Gabby Petito’s parents have filed a lawsuit against Brian Laundrie’s parents, alleging the Laundries knew he murdered Petito.

WFLA reported on Friday:

Petito’s father, Joseph Petito, and mother, Nichole Schmidt, filed the civil lawsuit against Chris and Roberta Laundrie on Thursday, March 10, according to court documents obtained by WFLA.com. The new documents contain several bombshell allegations that were not previously mentioned by the FBI, the lead investigating agency on the Petito and Laundrie case.

Documents said officials believe Petito died on August 27.

Laundrie died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his head, a lawyer for his family said in November.

“The 23-year-old was being sought in Petito’s disappearance and death when officials found his skeletal remains in the Carlton Reserve located near his parents’ residence in North Port, Florida, in October,” Breitbart News reported at the time.

In January, authorities revealed they had found a notebook near Laundrie’s remains in which he confessed to killing the young woman.

The couple had been traveling across the country when Petito disappeared and Laundrie returned home in her van in September without her. The young woman was reported missing a few days later, and authorities eventually found her remains in Wyoming.

Although a coroner ruled Petito’s death a homicide by strangulation, according to the lawsuit, she was reportedly found with blunt force injuries to her head and neck as well.

Now, the young woman’s parents have claimed Laundrie informed his parents about the murder in late August, the WFLA report continued:

“It is believed, and therefore averred that… Brian Laundrie advised his parents, Christopher Laundrie and Roberta Laundrie, that he had murdered Gabrielle Petito,” the lawsuit states. “On that same date, Christopher Laundrie and Roberta Laundrie spoke with Attorney Steve Bertolino, and sent him a retainer on Sept. 2, 2021.”

Petito’s parents also believe Laundrie’s parents were going to help him flee the country, the report added.

5/7

Here is Laundrie family attorney Steven Bertolino’s response to the lawsuit. He calls the Petito’s claims “baseless under the law.” pic.twitter.com/AOs2yj460o — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) March 11, 2022

“Petito and Schmidt are seeking damages of at least $100,000, according to the documents filed this week, stating that they suffered pain and mental anguish as a result of the ‘willfulness and maliciousness’ of the Laundries,” it said.