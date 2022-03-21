VIDEO: Motorist Doing Donuts in NYC Runs over Man, Fracturing Skull

A driver performing donuts in Manhattan ran over an individual Saturday, according to law enforcement, while a large crowd watched the scene unfold, according to video of the accident.

Video footage captured the moments a red sedan at Vandam and Greenwich Streets spun round and round as people watched from the sidelines, with a few moving closer while holding what appeared to be their cellphones, Pix 11 reported Sunday.

Police said a 23-year-old man who fell on the ground was driven over and suffered a fractured skull, brain injury, and severe trauma.

The Pix 11 video showed a person wearing a red shirt appear to trip or stumble in front of the vehicle moments before it approached him. Two others, one wearing a blue shirt and the other a white shirt, seemed to rush to the individual once the incident occurred.

The victim was transported to a hospital. Authorities said he was listed in critical condition.

In a social media post Sunday evening, NYPD shared photos of the suspect and said he was wanted for leaving the scene of the accident.

The department also asked citizens with more information to contact them.

🚨WANTED for LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT: On 3/19/22 at approx 12:01 AM, in the vicinity of Vandam St & Greenwich ST in Manhattan, the suspect drove over a 23-year-old man as he fell to roadway. Any info? DM @NYPDTips or call at 800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/mgGezAFW2B — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) March 21, 2022

“How did that 23-year-old end up here? Like, he knew this was gonna happen? Like, it’s sad,” one person told Pix 11.

Meanwhile, a majority of voters think “crime is getting worse in America” while 83 percent believe it will be one of the main issues during the midterm elections, according to a recent Rasmussen Reports poll.

Breitbart News reported in February:

Out of the 83 percent who think violent crime will be important in this year’s congressional elections, 56 percent believe it will be “very important.” A mere 16 percent do not think the issue will carry weight in the midterms. Out of voters who think violent crime is on the rise, 78 percent say it will be “very important” in the midterms.

Following the recent incident, the driver fled and traveled east on Vandam. According to officers, the car featured a yellow decal spelling the words “Tyler Spec.”