Mother Fatally Shot While Visiting Son’s Grave in Texas

Authorities in Killeen, Texas, are investigating a shooting that took the life of a woman and injured another person, and police are asking citizens with more information to contact them.

As KWTX reported Tuesday:

The shooting occurred shortly after 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 22 at the Calvary Baptist Church Garden of Memories Cemetery in the 13000 block of State Highway 195. KWTX spoke with the victim’s ex-husband, Kineh N’Gaojia, who identified the slain woman as Yolanda N’Gaojia. The couple, now divorced, had three children together.

The Killeen Police Department said Thursday it identified the victim as Yolanda N’Gaojia, and detectives believe others have more information regarding the case and who was involved.

“We urge you to come forward with your information. Detectives continue to actively investigate this case and there is no additional information at this time,” the department continued.

Meanwhile, the husband told KWTX his ex-wife was at their son Amir’s grave on what would have been his birthday when the shooting happened, noting the young man passed away in January.

In a social media post on Wednesday, Kineh N’Gaojia expressed his sadness and said, “I can’t believe this is real. This is stuff you see on movies but it has become our life. I can’t believe you are gone Yolanda N’Gaojia.”

“How y’all gonna kill her on her Son birthday at his gravesite???GOD.., Help please,” he continued:

Pictures from the scene of the crime showed a bullet-riddled Chevrolet Camaro, according to the KWTX report.

