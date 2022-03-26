An police officer in Everett, Washington, was killed Friday when a suspect allegedly shot him before running over his body while fleeing, officials said.

Officer Dan Rocha was pronounced dead at the scene following an encounter with the suspect outside a Starbucks, KOMO reported.

A spokeswoman with the Snohomish County SMART team noted a 50-year-old man had been arrested regarding the case.

In a social media post on Friday, the Everett Police Department said Rocha had lived in the area for many years and had been with the department since 2017.

He served the City of Everett as a patrol officer in North Everett for most of his career and was well respected by both the community and his fellow officers. His loss will forever leave a void in our agency and our community. Officer Rocha is survived by his wife, two sons and large extended family. Please keep them in your thoughts during this extremely difficult time.

It is with great sorrow that we inform our community that Officer Dan Rocha was killed today in the line of duty…. Posted by Everett Police Department on Friday, March 25, 2022

The suspect was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and was expected to later be held at the county jail; however, charges for the unnamed individual remained pending.

Meanwhile, a witness said the suspect fled the area driving a Mini Cooper that was involved in a wreck at 35th Street and Rucker Avenue.

“The incident involving the Everett officer occurred just as a group of well wishers were paying their final respects to sheriff’s Deputy Dom Calata, who was slain two weeks ago during a SWAT operation in Tacoma,” the KOMO report said.

Photos showed a memorial of flowers and messages placed for Rocha.

A memorial has started outside @EverettPolice’s north precinct in honor of Officer Dan Rocha. @KING5Seattle pic.twitter.com/74D0jqVxa4 — Kalie Greenberg (@KalieG_KING5) March 26, 2022

Rocha’s passing has deeply affected community members. One, Paul Hayward, said, “It’s no words that can bring this guy back.”

“We’re grateful for his work and being here for everybody and a supporting the community and backing people up and being a protector of the community,” Hayward added.