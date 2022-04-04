VIDEO: Doctor Shot During Attempted Carjacking in Baltimore

A doctor was rushed to the hospital Friday when he was shot during an attempted carjacking in Baltimore, as violence in the city has increased to record levels.

Law enforcement said the incident took place near the intersection of Loch Raven Boulevard and East 36th Street, CBS Baltimore reported Friday.

Authorities located the 38-year-old doctor with a gunshot wound in the 1200 block of East 33rd Street.

“Hopkins Medical said in an internal email that Dr. Madhu Subramanian, a trauma and acute care surgeon, was on his way to work at Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center” when he was shot, the outlet continued.

Meanwhile, violence in Baltimore “is at the worst level its ever been,” Fox 45 reported on March 5.

“Murders in Baltimore City are 31% higher this year than last year. At least 59 people have been killed. That’s 14 more than this time in 2021,” the article read, adding non-fatal shootings were up 27 percent from 2021.

For example, three individuals were killed and a fourth person hurt after a quadruple shooting in Baltimore, Breitbart News reported on March 13.

According to the Baltimore Sun, Johns Hopkins Medicine noted in the email to employees that the doctor’s injuries were not severe and he has since been released from care.

“I look out my window and I guess not long after I saw two dark-colored vehicles going very fast towards the south side,” neighbor Menching Liu recounted to CBS Baltimore.

According to Liu, Subramanian was on East 36th Street when two vehicles tried to block his path. Moments later, a pair of armed suspects told the doctor to exit his car but Liu explained the surgeon drove away and that was when the shooting occurred.

“Dr. Subramanian was treated by his own team,” the CBS report noted.

Video footage showed the scene, and one unnamed woman shared her reflections after witnessing the incident:

“It saddens me. Somebody’s going to work every day to take care of people, help people, heal people, and now they’re in a position where they need help and they need to be healed,” she said.