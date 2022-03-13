Three Killed Saturday Night in Quadruple Baltimore Shooting

Three people were killed and a fourth injured in a quadruple shooting Saturday night in Baltimore, Maryland.

FOX Baltimore reports the shooting occurred “on Liberty Heights and Gwynn Oak in northwest Baltimore” around 8:20 p.m.

Officers were dispatched to the scene and found a car with four male victims inside, three of whom were “unresponsive” and the fourth of whom had injuries that were not fatal.

Three men killed in quadruple shooting. Liberty Heights and Gwynn Oak Aves. All victims found in this car. pic.twitter.com/Ge6wFUp68j — Barry Simms (@BarrySimmsWBAL) March 13, 2022

CBS Baltimore released the ages of the four shooting victims:

1.) Non-fatal victim/ 73-year-old male 2.) Deceased victim/ 26-year-old male 3.) Deceased victim/ 26-year-old male 4.) Deceased victim/ 25-year-old victim

WBAL notes “the quadruple shooting adds to at least four other separate shootings Saturday in which one man died.”

